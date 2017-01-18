Many business employees and students in North Central Kansas and South Central Nebraska joined government workers for an unintended three day weekend for the Martin Luther King holiday, when an ice storm moved in Sunday and lasted through noon on Monday. Extensive tree damage was evident across the... + continue reading
Latest News
Shakespeare Club met at the home of Betty Anderson on Jan. 13 with Ila Marie VanNortwich and Sally Splichal serving as co-hostesses. Centerpieces of green pine branches with red berries, accented with artfully placed birds of winter welcomed 16 members. The... + continue reading
First semester High Honor Roll Seniors – Allyson Brunner, Elly Dahl, Kendsey Johnson, Samantha Ratliff, Gracie Rieke, Kendra Scott, Madison Scott, Justin Tietjen. Juniors – Lasondra Aurand, Amanda Baxa, Lynnae Benyshek, Carl Brunner, Benaiah... + continue reading
Home Page
More News
By Fred Arnold With the stroke of a pen and little fanfare members of the Belleville City Council on Monday authorized the mayor to sign contracts awarding the demolition bid of a downtown city block to Diehl Enterprises of Salina for $108,029. The last in a series of steps... + continue reading
By Cynthia Scheer Coyote hunting has been a family affair for Tom Skucius, of Cuba, and Bob Duey, of Courtland. Both men said they grew up coyote hunting with their fathers in the 1960s and 1970s, and Skucius continues to hunt with his sons, Trent and Scott. Both men were part... + continue reading
Baby boy Liam, son of Lucas and Lynelle Elliott from Concordia was the first baby born at Republic County Hospital in Belleville in 2017, on January 3 at 10:02 p.m., weighing 8 lb 3 oz. To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://etypeservices.com/... + continue reading
Obituaries
01/18/2017 - [comment_count] rumation(s)
01/18/2017 - [comment_count] rumation(s)
01/18/2017 - [comment_count] rumation(s)
Sports
By Fred Arnold Telescope Sports Casey Benyshek scored 10 of her gamehigh points in the second half to lead the Republic County Lady Buffs past Southeast of Saline on Friday. For the second in as... + continue reading
Commentary
By Fred Arnold Publisher One of my favorite sayings is, “the only thing constant is change.” Put simply that means nothing ever stay the same. Change is sometimes subtle. Change is... + continue reading
Youth
By Monica Thayer With the start of 2017, New Year resolutions are all a flutter. Some of the top resolutions are to be more active, save money, volunteer more, learning... + continue reading