Ice Land

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Posted by Edgar
News
Reader's rate:
0
Many business employees and students in North Central Kansas and South Central Nebraska joined government workers for an unintended three day weekend for the Martin Luther King holiday, when an ice storm moved in Sunday and lasted through noon on Monday. Extensive tree damage was evident across the... + continue reading

Cultivating a new field

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Posted by Edgar
News
Reader's rate:
0
By Deb Hadachek When the inaugural parade rolls down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC Friday afternoon, agriculture--and Republic County--will have a presence. Belleville native Randy Krotz, chief executive officer of the US Farmers and Ranchers Alliance, will drive one of the tractors in a... + continue reading

Supporting nursing, politics and the arts

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Posted by Edgar
News
Reader's rate:
0
A $100,000 estate gift from the late alumna Marynell Dyatt Reece, Scandia, will provide funds for the Spencer Museum of Art, a nursing scholarship and the Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas. The estate gift will be used to fund the Marynell Dyatt Reece Spencer Museum Fund and... + continue reading

Benyshek Scores 12 to Lady Buffs Past Southeast

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Posted by Edgar
Sports
Reader's rate:
0
By Fred Arnold Telescope Sports Casey Benyshek scored 10 of her gamehigh points in the second half to lead the Republic County Lady Buffs past Southeast of Saline on Friday. For the second in as many games the Republic County defense stymied the opposition allowing just eight field goals in a 39-... + continue reading

Lady Buffs Smother Sacred Heart, 44-8

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Posted by Edgar
Sports
Reader's rate:
0
By Fred Arnold Telescope Sports Following last week’s 44-8 beat down of Salina’s Sacred Heart, RCHS Coach Alan Sheets had just one word to describe the game, “Wow.” Following the Tuesday home contest, the Lady Buffs coach told the Telescope he was very proud of his teams... + continue reading

Latest News

Club News

01/18/2017
Shakespeare Club met at the home of Betty Anderson on Jan. 13 with Ila Marie VanNortwich and Sally Splichal serving as co-hostesses. Centerpieces of green pine branches with red berries, accented with artfully placed birds of winter welcomed 16 members. The... + continue reading

Honor Roll

01/18/2017
First semester High Honor Roll Seniors – Allyson Brunner, Elly Dahl, Kendsey Johnson, Samantha Ratliff, Gracie Rieke, Kendra Scott, Madison Scott, Justin Tietjen. Juniors – Lasondra Aurand, Amanda Baxa, Lynnae Benyshek, Carl Brunner, Benaiah... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Home Page

More News

Time’s running out

01/11/2017
By Fred Arnold   With the stroke of a pen and little fanfare members of the Belleville City Council on Monday authorized the mayor to sign contracts awarding the demolition bid of a downtown city block to Diehl Enterprises of Salina for $108,029. The last in a series of steps... + continue reading

Hunting necessity turned tradition

01/11/2017
By Cynthia Scheer   Coyote hunting has been a family affair for Tom Skucius, of Cuba, and Bob Duey, of Courtland. Both men said they grew up coyote hunting with their fathers in the 1960s and 1970s, and Skucius continues to hunt with his sons, Trent and Scott. Both men were part... + continue reading

New Year’s Baby

01/11/2017
Baby boy Liam, son of Lucas and Lynelle Elliott from Concordia was the first baby born at Republic County Hospital in Belleville in 2017, on January 3 at 10:02 p.m., weighing 8 lb 3 oz.   To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://etypeservices.com/... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

January

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Sports

Benyshek Scores 12 to Lady Buffs Past Southeast

01/18/2017
By Fred Arnold Telescope Sports Casey Benyshek scored 10 of her gamehigh points in the second half to lead the Republic County Lady Buffs past Southeast of Saline on Friday. For the second in as... + continue reading

Lady Buffs Smother Sacred Heart, 44-8

18/01/17 -

Pike Valley Duo Named To 8-Man All Star Squad

11/01/17 -

Lady Buffs Run into a Buzz Saw, Fall to Ellsworth

11/01/17 -

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Commentary

Accepting change can sometimes be difficult for me

01/18/2017
By Fred Arnold Publisher One of my favorite sayings is, “the only thing constant is change.” Put simply that means nothing ever stay the same. Change is sometimes subtle. Change is... + continue reading

The Write Stuff /What’s in the soup?

18/01/17 -

We need more than ag land taxes to survive

11/01/17 -

Virtual reality? How about going outside for something ‘real’

11/01/17 -

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Youth

Join 4-H in the new year

01/11/2017
By Monica Thayer   With the start of 2017, New Year resolutions are all a flutter. Some of the top resolutions are to be more active, save money, volunteer more, learning... + continue reading

4-Hers give to food bank

14/12/16 -

4-Hers learn by doing

30/11/16 -

RCHS Math team first in State Relays at Hays

23/11/16 -

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

 
 