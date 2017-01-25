Close call Officer pulls unconscious driver from burning vehicle

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Posted by Edgar
News
By Deb Hadachek   All Republic County Sheriff Deputy Kade Odell saw when he approached an accident scene on US81 was flames. "I couldn't tell there was a car there," he said. "All I could see was fire. The flames were so high I couldn't see...

Time for a cool change

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Posted by Edgar
News
The heating and cooling system at Republic County Hospital has chugged along for a half century. But on Monday the hospital board of trustees agreed that the time has come to start replacing the system. That project comes with an estimated $3.8 million price tag that may be spread out over...

Repairing roads while the sun shines

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Posted by Edgar
News
By Deb Hadachek   Ice storm. Half inch to 1 1/2" rain. 40 degree temperatures. Two days of fog and drizzle. Those weather conditions added up to disaster last week for rural residents and highway department staff charged with maintaining the roads. "It was a perfect...

Lady Buffs fall to top ranks

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Posted by Edgar
Sports
By Fred Arnold   Madison Scott scored a game high 13 points last Tuesday to lead the Republic County Lady Buffs past Sunrise Christian Academy 47-34 in the opening round of the Trojan Classic Invitational Tournament in Hillsboro. Scott scored all of her points in the first half...

Buff cagers 1-2 in tourney play

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Posted by Edgar
Sports
By Fred Arnold   The Republic County boys' basketball team notched a 1-2 record last week in the Trojan Classic Invitational Tournament in Hillsboro. In the opening round on Tuesday the Buffs shot 40% from the field as the team downed Sunrise Christian  Academy 55- 52...

Latest News

PV students give back

01/25/2017
Instead of a typical last day of school before Christmas break, Pike Valley High School students sparticipated in various community service projects for two hours. Students made 48 sensory bottles to help children calm down. These will be delivered to...

Locals listed on CCCC list

01/25/2017
Cloud County Community College has announced the names of students on the Fall 2016 President's Honor Roll. To be named to the President's Honor Roll, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours of college coursework and earned a...

Home Page

More News

Ice Land

01/18/2017
Many business employees and students in North Central Kansas and South Central Nebraska joined government workers for an unintended three day weekend for the Martin Luther King holiday, when an ice storm moved in Sunday and lasted through noon on Monday. Extensive tree damage was evident across the...

Cultivating a new field

01/18/2017
By Deb Hadachek When the inaugural parade rolls down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC Friday afternoon, agriculture--and Republic County--will have a presence. Belleville native Randy Krotz, chief executive officer of the US Farmers and Ranchers Alliance, will drive one of the tractors in a...

Supporting nursing, politics and the arts

01/18/2017
A $100,000 estate gift from the late alumna Marynell Dyatt Reece, Scandia, will provide funds for the Spencer Museum of Art, a nursing scholarship and the Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas. The estate gift will be used to fund the Marynell Dyatt Reece Spencer Museum Fund and...

Sports

Lady Buffs fall to top ranks

01/25/2017
By Fred Arnold   Madison Scott scored a game high 13 points last Tuesday to lead the Republic County Lady Buffs past Sunrise Christian Academy 47-34 in the opening round of the...

Buff cagers 1-2 in tourney play

25/01/17 -

Benyshek Scores 12 to Lady Buffs Past Southeast

18/01/17 -

Lady Buffs Smother Sacred Heart, 44-8

18/01/17 -

Commentary

So, you don’t like the press asking questions?

01/25/2017
By Deb Hadachek   A few months ago, I was sitting at a county commission meeting when County Attorney Marlea James complained to commissioners that her remarks were not...

The numbers don’t lie, Republic County is the place to die

25/01/17 -

Accepting change can sometimes be difficult for me

18/01/17 -

The Write Stuff /What’s in the soup?

18/01/17 -

Youth

Join 4-H in the new year

01/11/2017
By Monica Thayer   With the start of 2017, New Year resolutions are all a flutter. Some of the top resolutions are to be more active, save money, volunteer more, learning...

4-Hers give to food bank

14/12/16 -

4-Hers learn by doing

30/11/16 -

RCHS Math team first in State Relays at Hays

23/11/16 -

