End in sight

Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Posted by Edgar
News
By Fred Arnold Belleville City Manager Neal Lewis said it has been a long time coming but "the train is definitely pulling in the station." On Thursday city officials opened bids for the long awaited demolition of the downtown city block from 17th to 18th and M Street, and Lewis said...

Dean Seifert

Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Posted by Edgar
News
By Cynthia Scheer   Dean Seifert stood in a large, open room surveying the exposed ceiling lath left from the crumbled plaster. He and his brother, Earl, slept over there, he said with a wave of his hand, and his parents, Leon and Pearl, slept over here. Not even so much as a curtain...

THE REPUBLIC COUNTY LADY BUFFS

Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Posted by Edgar
Sports
THE REPUBLIC COUNTY LADY BUFFS softball team advanced to the State finals for the first time.

Lady Buffs ‘D’ Stymies Minneapolis

Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Posted by Edgar
Sports
By Fred Arnold   They say the best offense is a good defense. If that's true the Republic County Lady Buffs hit on all cylinders last week posting a 45- 27 lop-sided win against Minneapolis. In their final game before the Christmas break the Lady Buffs improved to 4-2 with the road win...

Food bank gets donation

Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Posted by Edgar
People
Ray Clark presented a check for $615 from Belleville Lodge 129 to Carolyn Rauch of the Republic County Food Bank. The money was raised from the Lodge's recent soup supper. Clark said members and businesses donated supplies for the supper.

