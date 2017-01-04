Dreaming of spring

Wednesday, January 4, 2017
News
Strange alien structures rising from the mist Monday morning are in fact part of a new playground area under construction at the South Fairgrounds ball fields. The field is the home of the Lady Buffs softball, as well as summer recreation PeeWee fields. The project was made possible by a $350,... + continue reading

Balancing the books

Wednesday, January 4, 2017
News
Outgoing commissioner says eliminating county debt focus of tenure      by Deb Hadachek    Sixteen years ago when Linda Holl became a county commissioner she inherited a budget with little cash carryover and numerous lease-purchase agereements... + continue reading

Marching a step above

Wednesday, January 4, 2017
News
Buffs sweep Fiesta Bowl parade awards    by Deb Hadachek  Outstanding Marching, Outstanding Drum Major. Outstanding Music. Outstanding Percussion. Outstanding General Effect. First Place in Class AA And the Special Award to the Program that Most Embodies the Fiesta Bowl... + continue reading

Hermes to celebrate 90th

Wednesday, January 4, 2017
People
The family of Neva (Joy)Hermes is planning an open house to celebrate her 90th birthday. The open house is Saturday, Jan.14, from 2-4 p.m. at Country Place Senior Living, 530 23rd St., Belleville. Cards may be sent to: Neva Hermes, 530 23rd St., Apt. 12, Belleville, KS 66935.   To... + continue reading

End in sight

Wednesday, December 28, 2016
News
By Fred Arnold Belleville City Manager Neal Lewis said it has been a long time coming but “the train is definitely pulling in the station.” On Thursday city officials opened bids for the long awaited demolition of the downtown city block from 17th to 18th and M Street, and Lewis said... + continue reading

Latest News

P.E.O. approves donations

01/04/2017
P.E.O. Chapter JA met in the home of Susan Childs on Dec. 19. Susan and Janet Jones served a variety of savory and sweet hors d’oeuvres with the hot and cold festive drinks The chaplain conducted the devotions from Luke 2: 1-11, Mary and Joseph’s... + continue reading

Christmas wind storm slams Courtland

12/28/2016
By Cynthia Scheer A Christmas wind storm damaged homes, pivots and playground equipment in Courtland on Sunday. Luke Mahin said the storm hit town about 1:30 p.m. A large tree at the Courtland mini park, located on Main Street, fell and damaged some... + continue reading

Home Page

More News

Dean Seifert

12/28/2016
By Cynthia Scheer   Dean Seifert stood in a large, open room surveying the exposed ceiling lath left from the crumbled plaster. He and his brother, Earl, slept over there, he said with a wave of his hand, and his parents, Leon and Pearl, slept over here. Not even so much as a curtain... + continue reading

THE REPUBLIC COUNTY LADY BUFFS

12/28/2016
THE REPUBLIC COUNTY LADY BUFFS softball team advanced to the State finals for the first time.     To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://etypeservices.com/Belleville%20TelescopeID486/ + continue reading

Lady Buffs ‘D’ Stymies Minneapolis

12/28/2016
By Fred Arnold   They say the best offense is a good defense. If that’s true the Republic County Lady Buffs hit on all cylinders last week posting a 45- 27 lop-sided win against Minneapolis. In their final game before the Christmas break the Lady Buffs improved to 4-2 with the road win... + continue reading

Sports

28/12/16 -

Kuhlman’s 27 leads Buffs

21/12/16 -

Lady Buffs roll over Lady Mustangs

21/12/16 -

Commentary

Halloween is supposed to be scary, but the state of Kansas makes every day a terror

01/04/2017
by Fred Arnold  I’ve had an article on my desk for several weeks that I’ve been trying to wrap my head around. But no matter how many times I read it I just can’t seem to... + continue reading

Walking trail at park is a welcome addition

04/01/17 -

What will 2017 bring?

28/12/16 -

Look down the street and tell me what you see

28/12/16 -

Youth

4-Hers give to food bank

12/14/2016
Each October, the River Valley District 4-H hosts two officer trainings to help prepare youth to be leaders of their 4-H Clubs. This year, in conjunction with officer training, the River... + continue reading

4-Hers learn by doing

30/11/16 -

RCHS Math team first in State Relays at Hays

23/11/16 -

The Matchmaker

09/11/16 -

