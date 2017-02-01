Students at East Elementary in Belleville marked the 100th day of the 2016-17 school year on Tuesday with a variety of activities centered around the number 100. To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://etypeservices.com/Belleville%20TelescopeID486/ + continue reading
Latest News
Central Valley Ag and Farmway to engage in formal study for merger The Board of Directors for both Central Valley Ag (CVA), based in York NE and Farmway Co-op, Inc., based in Beloit, have each voted unanimously to begin a formal... + continue reading
Commission debates whether county should follow national holiday schedule By Deb Hadachek It’s business as usual for Republic County offices on Martin Luther King’s birthday in January, and Columbus Day in October... + continue reading
Home Page
More News
The heating and cooling system at Republic County Hospital has chugged along for a half century. But on Monday the hospital board of trustees agreed that the time has come to start replacing the system. That project comes with an estimated $3.8 million price tag that may be spread out over... + continue reading
By Deb Hadachek Ice storm. Half inch to 1 1/2” rain. 40 degree temperatures. Two days of fog and drizzle. Those weather conditions added up to disaster last week for rural residents and highway department staff charged with maintaining the roads. “It was a perfect... + continue reading
By Fred Arnold Madison Scott scored a game high 13 points last Tuesday to lead the Republic County Lady Buffs past Sunrise Christian Academy 47-34 in the opening round of the Trojan Classic Invitational Tournament in Hillsboro. Scott scored all of her points in the first half... + continue reading
Obituaries
02/01/2017 - [comment_count] rumation(s)
02/01/2017 - [comment_count] rumation(s)
02/01/2017 - [comment_count] rumation(s)
Sports
By Fred Arnold The Pike Valley Lady Panthers capped off a busy week of basketball posting a 2-1 record over the last five days at home. Coach Randy Thayer’s team opened the week with a 45-40... + continue reading
Commentary
By Deb Hadachek Occasionally, I am jealous of my journalist peers in other counties who have major crime news to report on almost a weekly basis. But 99 percent of the time, I share the feeling of... + continue reading
Youth
By Monica Thayer With the start of 2017, New Year resolutions are all a flutter. Some of the top resolutions are to be more active, save money, volunteer more, learning... + continue reading