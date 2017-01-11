Time’s running out

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
News
By Fred Arnold   With the stroke of a pen and little fanfare members of the Belleville City Council on Monday authorized the mayor to sign contracts awarding the demolition bid of a downtown city block to Diehl Enterprises of Salina for $108,029. The last in a series of steps...

Hunting necessity turned tradition

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
News
By Cynthia Scheer   Coyote hunting has been a family affair for Tom Skucius, of Cuba, and Bob Duey, of Courtland. Both men said they grew up coyote hunting with their fathers in the 1960s and 1970s, and Skucius continues to hunt with his sons, Trent and Scott. Both men were part...

New Year’s Baby

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
News
Baby boy Liam, son of Lucas and Lynelle Elliott from Concordia was the first baby born at Republic County Hospital in Belleville in 2017, on January 3 at 10:02 p.m., weighing 8 lb 3 oz.

Pike Valley Duo Named To 8-Man All Star Squad

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Sports
By Fred Arnold Two Pike Valley High School seniors have been named to this summer's 8-Man All Star Football game slated for June 10th in Beloit. According to PVHS Coach Don Melby Mason Runft, at 6'4" and 205 pounds played offensive and defensive line and Blaze Payeur at 6...

Lady Buffs Run into a Buzz Saw, Fall to Ellsworth

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Sports
By Fred Arnold Coach Alan Sheet's Republic County Lady Buffs basketball team was hit by a juggernaut last week named Kelley Davis in a 45-31 loss at Ellsworth. Davis torched the Lady Buffs for 37 points in the game as the Belleville-based squad fell to 4-3. Early on in the game Republic...

Join 4-H in the new year

01/11/2017
By Monica Thayer   With the start of 2017, New Year resolutions are all a flutter. Some of the top resolutions are to be more active, save money, volunteer more, learning something new, travel to new places, and more. While most...

Novy Munden club meets

01/11/2017
By Hanna Orr   The Novy Munden 4-H club attended the River Valley District Achievement Day Nov. 6. Following the ceremonies the club had an exchange meeting with the Republic County Pioneers.The Pledge of Allegiance was lead by...

Dreaming of spring

01/04/2017
Strange alien structures rising from the mist Monday morning are in fact part of a new playground area under construction at the South Fairgrounds ball fields. The field is the home of the Lady Buffs softball, as well as summer recreation PeeWee fields. The project was made possible by a $350,...

Balancing the books

01/04/2017
Outgoing commissioner says eliminating county debt focus of tenure      by Deb Hadachek    Sixteen years ago when Linda Holl became a county commissioner she inherited a budget with little cash carryover and numerous lease-purchase agereements...

Marching a step above

01/04/2017
Buffs sweep Fiesta Bowl parade awards    by Deb Hadachek  Outstanding Marching, Outstanding Drum Major. Outstanding Music. Outstanding Percussion. Outstanding General Effect. First Place in Class AA And the Special Award to the Program that Most Embodies the Fiesta Bowl...

By Deb Hadachek I have always thought it is a cruel twist of planning that our property taxes are due just a few days before Christmas. For farmers, though, there are income tax implications...

