100 days of school

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Posted by Edgar
News
Reader's rate:
0
Students at East Elementary in Belleville marked the 100th day of the 2016-17 school year on Tuesday with a variety of activities centered around the number 100. To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://etypeservices.com/Belleville%20TelescopeID486/     + continue reading

Siblings childhood home shares limestone DNA with Cuba Cash

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Posted by Edgar
News
Reader's rate:
0
By Cynthia Scheer Bob Trecek and his sister, Joan Holmberg, don't know when their family home was built. Much of the early history surrounding the two-story, flat-roofed stone home is a mystery, the pair said. The Treceks do know that the house was built by George Traver, who received the deed... + continue reading

Lady Panthers Cap Big Week with 2-1 Record

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Posted by Edgar
Sports
Reader's rate:
0
By Fred Arnold The Pike Valley Lady Panthers capped off a busy week of basketball posting a 2-1 record over the last five days at home. Coach Randy Thayer’s team opened the week with a 45-40 win in a make up game against Sylvan-Lucas. To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital... + continue reading

Panthers Fight Off Mid Season Slump, Win Three

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Posted by Edgar
Sports
Reader's rate:
0
By Fred Arnold Six games in 10 days equals a lot of basketball played. And unlike last week’s slump, the Pike Valley boys’ basketball team reversed fortunes and notched a trio of wins. According to PVHS mentor Gary Loring just “getting out on the court” made all the... + continue reading

Close call Officer pulls unconscious driver from burning vehicle

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Posted by Edgar
News
Reader's rate:
0
By Deb Hadachek   All Republic County Sheriff Deputy Kade Odell saw when he approached an accident scene on US81 was flames. “I couldn’t tell there was a car there,” he said. “All I could see was fire. The flames were so high I couldn’t see... + continue reading

Latest News

Co-ops study merger

02/01/2017
Central Valley Ag and Farmway to engage in formal study for merger   The Board of Directors for both Central Valley Ag (CVA), based in York NE and Farmway Co-op, Inc., based in Beloit, have each voted unanimously to begin a formal... + continue reading

Days with pay

02/01/2017
Commission debates whether county should follow national holiday schedule   By Deb Hadachek   It’s business as usual for Republic County offices on Martin Luther King’s birthday in January, and Columbus Day in October... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Home Page

More News

Time for a cool change

01/25/2017
The heating and cooling system at Republic County Hospital has chugged along for a half century. But on Monday the hospital board of trustees agreed that the time has come to start replacing the system. That project comes with an estimated $3.8 million price tag that may be spread out over... + continue reading

Repairing roads while the sun shines

01/25/2017
By Deb Hadachek   Ice storm. Half inch to 1 1/2” rain. 40 degree temperatures. Two days of fog and drizzle. Those weather conditions added up to disaster last week for rural residents and highway department staff charged with maintaining the roads. “It was a perfect... + continue reading

Lady Buffs fall to top ranks

01/25/2017
By Fred Arnold   Madison Scott scored a game high 13 points last Tuesday to lead the Republic County Lady Buffs past Sunrise Christian Academy 47-34 in the opening round of the Trojan Classic Invitational Tournament in Hillsboro. Scott scored all of her points in the first half... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

February

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 
 
 

Sports

Lady Panthers Cap Big Week with 2-1 Record

02/01/2017
By Fred Arnold The Pike Valley Lady Panthers capped off a busy week of basketball posting a 2-1 record over the last five days at home. Coach Randy Thayer’s team opened the week with a 45-40... + continue reading

Panthers Fight Off Mid Season Slump, Win Three

01/02/17 -

Lady Buffs fall to top ranks

25/01/17 -

Buff cagers 1-2 in tourney play

25/01/17 -

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Commentary

How much law enforcement is enough?

02/01/2017
By Deb Hadachek Occasionally, I am jealous of my journalist peers in other counties who have major crime news to report on almost a weekly basis. But 99 percent of the time, I share the feeling of... + continue reading

The End of it All Is 30 seconds closer under Donald Trump

01/02/17 -

So, you don’t like the press asking questions?

25/01/17 -

The numbers don’t lie, Republic County is the place to die

25/01/17 -

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Youth

Join 4-H in the new year

01/11/2017
By Monica Thayer   With the start of 2017, New Year resolutions are all a flutter. Some of the top resolutions are to be more active, save money, volunteer more, learning... + continue reading

4-Hers give to food bank

14/12/16 -

4-Hers learn by doing

30/11/16 -

RCHS Math team first in State Relays at Hays

23/11/16 -

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

 
 