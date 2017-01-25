By Deb Hadachek All Republic County Sheriff Deputy Kade Odell saw when he approached an accident scene on US81 was flames. “I couldn’t tell there was a car there,” he said. “All I could see was fire. The flames were so high I couldn’t see... + continue reading
Instead of a typical last day of school before Christmas break, Pike Valley High School students sparticipated in various community service projects for two hours. Students made 48 sensory bottles to help children calm down. These will be delivered to... + continue reading
Cloud County Community College has announced the names of students on the Fall 2016 President's Honor Roll. To be named to the President's Honor Roll, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours of college coursework and earned a... + continue reading
Many business employees and students in North Central Kansas and South Central Nebraska joined government workers for an unintended three day weekend for the Martin Luther King holiday, when an ice storm moved in Sunday and lasted through noon on Monday. Extensive tree damage was evident across the... + continue reading
By Deb Hadachek When the inaugural parade rolls down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC Friday afternoon, agriculture--and Republic County--will have a presence. Belleville native Randy Krotz, chief executive officer of the US Farmers and Ranchers Alliance, will drive one of the tractors in a... + continue reading
A $100,000 estate gift from the late alumna Marynell Dyatt Reece, Scandia, will provide funds for the Spencer Museum of Art, a nursing scholarship and the Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas. The estate gift will be used to fund the Marynell Dyatt Reece Spencer Museum Fund and... + continue reading
By Fred Arnold Madison Scott scored a game high 13 points last Tuesday to lead the Republic County Lady Buffs past Sunrise Christian Academy 47-34 in the opening round of the... + continue reading
By Deb Hadachek A few months ago, I was sitting at a county commission meeting when County Attorney Marlea James complained to commissioners that her remarks were not... + continue reading
By Monica Thayer With the start of 2017, New Year resolutions are all a flutter. Some of the top resolutions are to be more active, save money, volunteer more, learning... + continue reading