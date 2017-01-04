Strange alien structures rising from the mist Monday morning are in fact part of a new playground area under construction at the South Fairgrounds ball fields. The field is the home of the Lady Buffs softball, as well as summer recreation PeeWee fields. The project was made possible by a $350,... + continue reading
P.E.O. Chapter JA met in the home of Susan Childs on Dec. 19. Susan and Janet Jones served a variety of savory and sweet hors d’oeuvres with the hot and cold festive drinks The chaplain conducted the devotions from Luke 2: 1-11, Mary and Joseph’s... + continue reading
By Cynthia Scheer A Christmas wind storm damaged homes, pivots and playground equipment in Courtland on Sunday. Luke Mahin said the storm hit town about 1:30 p.m. A large tree at the Courtland mini park, located on Main Street, fell and damaged some... + continue reading
By Cynthia Scheer Dean Seifert stood in a large, open room surveying the exposed ceiling lath left from the crumbled plaster. He and his brother, Earl, slept over there, he said with a wave of his hand, and his parents, Leon and Pearl, slept over here. Not even so much as a curtain... + continue reading
THE REPUBLIC COUNTY LADY BUFFS softball team advanced to the State finals for the first time. To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://etypeservices.com/Belleville%20TelescopeID486/ + continue reading
By Fred Arnold They say the best offense is a good defense. If that’s true the Republic County Lady Buffs hit on all cylinders last week posting a 45- 27 lop-sided win against Minneapolis. In their final game before the Christmas break the Lady Buffs improved to 4-2 with the road win... + continue reading
by Fred Arnold I’ve had an article on my desk for several weeks that I’ve been trying to wrap my head around. But no matter how many times I read it I just can’t seem to... + continue reading
Each October, the River Valley District 4-H hosts two officer trainings to help prepare youth to be leaders of their 4-H Clubs. This year, in conjunction with officer training, the River... + continue reading